A 61-year-old mason, Henry Kwasi Ameho, popularly known as Apaw, has allegedly committed suicide at Kasoa Lamptey.

The deceased was found hanging in his kitchen by one of his daughters, while searching for his whereabouts.

The father-of-three was hanging by a drying rope, while fully clothed in his batakari and shorts.

Witnesses, who spoke to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, described him as a warm and friendly person who had no issue whatsoever, hence they were unclear what could have triggered him into suicide.

However, some of his close friends disclosed that days leading to his death, he was rather quiet and always heaving a sigh.

The deceased’s wife, Abena Nyarko, expressed shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident.

READ ON

She disclosed that she left home briefly to visit her relation, only to receive a call through which the news was broken to her.

Mr Ameho’s children, who were inconsolably in tears, said their fate is in limbo as their father was the breadwinner.