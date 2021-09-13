The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, has charged students not to despair if they are not doing well in school.

The businessman revealed that he was always last in class but remained focussed and has now made it in life.

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called, revealed this while speaking to some students at his alma mater, Prempeh College.

He recalled how his former teacher said he was not sure about his (Wontumi’s) future because he could not explain the concept of Demand and Supply in Economics.

According to him, being in school those days was about making friends as well as gaining integrity and wisdom.

“I drove my Ferrari to motivate you. This is what God has done, if you are rich, the signs will tell you this guy has changed,” he stated.

Though education is very important, Chairman Wontumi said the onus lies on individual students to make good use of the knowledge acquired.

“What the teachers teach us in class is just the certificate for us to go out and practice it there,” he added.