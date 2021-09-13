President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, to serve as the government’s representative on the Board of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The Board, which has representatives from the Ghana Police Service, the Armed Forces, Garages Association, Customs, Ghana Revenue Service, the National Road Safety Commission and the Ministry of Transport is chaired by Frank Davies, who was President Akufo-Addo’s lawyer in the 2020 petition.

Mr Duncan, who was replaced as the Central Regional Minister in Akufo-Addo’s second term, will serve as the government’s nominee on the Board.

Mr Duncan was replaced by Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, who was a Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West Municipality.

Mrs Assan is the second woman to occupy such a portfolio in the region after Mrs Ama Benyiwa-Doe of the National Democratic Congress since the commencement of the Fourth Republic in 1993.