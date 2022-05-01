A 34-year-old businessman has been shot and killed in front of his house at Wassa Akropong in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

According to a police situational report, five gun-wielding masked men on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at about 2:45 pm, attacked Collins Gyetuah alias Paa Kwesi in front of his house.

The 34-year-old was still in his Ford Lariat 150 vehicle with trade plate number DV 9056D- 2022 parked in front of his house when the assailants discharged bullets in his direction.

A resident led the police to the scene where the lifeless body of the victim was found in a pool of blood, dead.

The body was inspected and a gunshot wound was seen deep in the left eye socket and also a gunshot hole was on the driver’s side door glass.

One spent BB cartridge, two live BB cartridges and one pistol empty ammunition shell were found at the scene.

The body was removed from the pick-up and deposited at the El shava mortuary at Bawdie after photographs were taken at the scene of the crime.

Cause of the attack is yet to be established.