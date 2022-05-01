Nigerian superstar, Davido has celebrated his ex-lover and baby mama, Chioma Rowland on her birthday.

Chioma has turned 27, and as part of her yearly ritual, she posted some saucy photos on her social media platforms.

Sharing a picture of the chef on his Instagram story, the ‘Champion Sound’ crooner showered prayers on the celebrant.

“Happy birthday chiom chiom. My prayer is that God continue to bless you, give you everything you desire and more! Chi day. Turn up to the fullest! You deserve it.”

The duo bore a son, Ifeanyi in their few years of dating.

Davido’s sister, Sharon also sent a message to Chioma to prove there is no bad blood due to the breakup, as speculated.

Her short text, “Happy Birthday my sister. I love you” has got netizens applauding the billionaire family for exhibiting maturity.