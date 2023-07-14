

The University of Ghana has announced Mary Chinery-Hesse as Chancellor for a second term.

This decision was taken after a meeting held by the University’s Council on July 6, 2023.

The approval of her appointment means Mrs Chinery-Hesse will serve a second five-year term in office starting from August 1.

This tenure will last until July 31, 2028.

Mrs Chinery-Hesse was appointed as the first female Chancellor of the University of Ghana in 2018.

She has had distinguished careers in the Civil Service and at the United Nations.

She is an important voice on economic and development issues, an ardent defender of human and women’s rights, and an advocate for African imperatives, conflict resolution and mediation.

She was the first African woman to be appointed Resident Coordinator of the UN System, and the first African woman to attain the rank of Under Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In addition to her appointment as the first female Chancellor of the University of Ghana in August, 2018, Madam Chancellor has also distinguished herself in various capacities among which are the following:

She is a Friend of the African Union Panel of the Wise, a former Chief Advisor to the President of Ghana, a retired Deputy Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and a former Vice-Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

Mrs Chinery-Hesse was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of Ghana, her Alma Mater, in 1991, the first female product of the University of Ghana to be so honoured.

In November 2021, she was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science Degree in Economics by the University of London. This award has rekindled the relationship between the University of Ghana and the University of London, which dates back to the establishment of the University.

