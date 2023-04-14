Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Lisandro Martinez’s injury during the Europa League quarter-final with Sevilla “does not look that great”.

United, who had used all five substitutes, were reduced to 10 men when defender Martinez was helped off with the home side leading 2-1.

United conceded a 92nd-minute equaliser and are likely to be without Martinez for the return leg next Thursday.

Ten Hag said afterwards that it was not an Achilles tendon injury.

“There was no opponent involved,” said Ten Hag. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

Martinez, who joined United from Ajax last July in a deal worth up to £57m, looked visibly upset when he went off in the 86th minute.

The World Cup winner with Argentina was helped off the pitch at Old Trafford by Sevilla’s Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna, who also play for Argentina.

He was then placed on a stretcher and carried away for treatment.

“Let’s hope it’s not so bad, but the fact that he was stretchered away from the technical area and he was in tears, it’s difficult to say what’s happened but he was holding on to his ankle,” said former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel, who was at Old Trafford for BBC Radio 5 Live