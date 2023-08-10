Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, is calling for a comprehensive inquiry into the financial dealings of government ministers, advocating for thorough searches of their residences and scrutiny of their bank accounts.

Mr Kpebu’s call for investigation comes in the wake of a recent court case involving Cecilia Dapaah, the former Minister of Sanitation.

He stressed the need for adopting a more rigorous approach, underscoring, “We must delve deeper into the homes and financial transactions of our ministers. The Cecilia Dapaah case merely scratches the surface of a much larger predicament.”

The lawyer expressed his deep-seated apprehension regarding the surging incidents of corruption, making a plea for intensive actions to curtail the rampant misuse of authority.

The ongoing legal battle involving Mrs Dapaah took an unforeseen twist as her two house assistants, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, confronted accusations of purloining a staggering sum, which encompasses a jaw-dropping $1 million, €300,000, and a substantial quantum of domestic currency. Additionally, valuable items such as handbags and jewelry are purportedly part of the haul.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr. Kpebu expressed his belief that a thorough exploration of politicians’ homes and financial records is necessary to unearth the full extent of their ill-gotten gains.

“It’s time to unveil the concealed truths. Politicians have, in numerous instances, showcased themselves as nothing more than swindlers engrossed in illicit activities driven by personal enrichment,” he affirmed.

He implored for a dedicated investigative effort focusing on politicians, lamenting the persistent tumult perpetuated by the partisan politics of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Sufficient is enough. We can no longer remain passive spectators as our cherished nation dangles on the precipice of moral deterioration. The moment has arrived to hold those in authoritative positions accountable for their conduct and to reestablish the confidence of our populace,” he declared passionately.

He continued, “May this serve as an awakening for a more conscientious and resolute stance against corruption and misconduct. Our nation merits better, and we must strive tirelessly to chart a course towards a more promising future.”

ALSO READ:

Court throws out NDC’s petition; affirms Dr Kwaku Afriyie as Sehwi-Wiawso MP

Freezing of Cecilia Dapaah’s accounts cause for celebration – Martin Kpebu

Kwabena Agyepong’s reaction to Cecilia Dapaah’s saga