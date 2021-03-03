President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has taken his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In an interview with Hitz FM, he revealed that he took his vaccine at the Adabraka Polyclinic.

Sharing his experience, Mr Okraku-Mantey said taking the needle was not unpleasant as many people have been led to believe.

He added that it is less painful compared to some of the vaccines he had taken over the years.

“I am here this afternoon to encourage you to take your jab. I just had my vaccination, so far so good nothing has happened to me,” he said.

Mr Okraku-Mantey is among media persons who have taken the lead in taking the Covid-19 vaccine to assure people of its safety.

On Wednesday, February 24, the government took delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca dose as part of the World Health Organisation’s global vaccine-sharing programme.

In a televised event to boost people’s confidence in the vaccine, President Nana Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Monday received the first dose at the 37 Military Hospital.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia also took their jabs next at the Police Hospital.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife also took their jabs of the vaccine.

He joined calls for Ghanaians to dismiss the rumours about the Covid-19 vaccines and avail themselves to get vaccinated.