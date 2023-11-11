The brother and agent of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is to appear at a US court after being arrested over an alleged assault.

A police report said Dane Rashford, 31, had been travelling in the back of an Uber with a woman after visiting a Miami nightclub on 20 October.

It noted the victim claimed she was punched twice in the face.

The case is listed for a hearing on 27 November.

In the police report, seen by the BBC, an officer describes making contact with the victim in the early hours of the morning after being called to a 4-star hotel on Miami Beach.

The report set out details of the allegations and describes Dane Rashford as being “irate” and kicking a closest door “causing visible damage”.

Officers took statements from the victim, Mr Rashford and his sister, Chantelle Maynard, before taking Mr Rashford, of Wilmslow, to custody and later charging him with battery.

Miami Beach fire and rescue was also called to the hotel to treat the victim’s injuries, the police report said.

Daysi Vega-Mendez, assistant state prosecutor for Miami Dade County told the Telegraph: “The case is still active, at the moment I haven’t been able to get hold of the victim.

“At the moment the case is still active and listed for an arraignment hearing on 27 November.”