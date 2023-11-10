Ghanaian gospel musician, Perez Musik, has responded to Prophet Obrempong CP’s comment about gospel songs not calling for repentance.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Perez Musik stated that, not everyone in the gospel industry’s song has to preach about repentance.

“Just as everybody has a role to play in the body of Christ, everyone has a role to play in the ministry. I don’t think necessarily everybody needs to preach the message of repentance with music. I don’t think that’s what everybody is called to do” Perez Musik said.

According to him, his music focuses on encouraging people and not necessarily about repentance.

“I think my music is more of encouragement. I preach Christ through my music. The messages in my song console the individual soul,” he said.

He insists the pinnacle of the ministry is not about repentance.

“The pinnacle of the ministry is that Christ is exalted; at the end of the day, it’s all about revealing Jesus. If you want to focus on repentance and salvation, you might miss the mark,” he said.