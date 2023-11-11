Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou has become the first boss to begin his career in England with a hat-trick of Premier League Manager of the month awards.

The Australian, 58, is also the first manager to claim the first three monthly awards from the start of any Premier League season.

Spurs had wins against Luton, Fulham and Crystal Palace in October, earning recognition for their manager.

His side have won eight games from 11 and drawn two so far this season.

Spurs were reduced to nine men in a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday, a result that dents Postecoglou’s chances of matching Pep Guardiola’s record of four consecutive awards.

Former Celtic boss Postecoglou became the first Australian to take the Manager of the Month award when he was rewarded for a fast start in August, which continued into September and October.

Only Antonio Conte, Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp had previously won the award in three consecutive months.