An undisclosed number of construction workers have been reportedly trapped under the rubble of a seven-storey building that collapsed at First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, some of the workers jumped from the top floors, just before the building collapsed.

And some kids walking around the site narrowly escaped.

Meanwhile, the state government has said it was investigating the incident.

It note that, the building which did not have permit collapsed when casting was being done.

A statement by Mukaila Sanusi, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Government said “An unapproved seven-floor building under construction has collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos State, this evening.

“Few, who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

“The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, was immediately on site to assess the situation and flag-off investigation.

“We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more.”