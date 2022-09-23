The police have revealed the motive the accused persons had prior to allegedly killing an aspiring trainee nurse.

The suspects, a self-styled pastor, Michael Darko and the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwaakrom, Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah, were arrested at their various hideouts on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

According to the police, the duo confessed to murdering the victim for money rituals.

The deceased, Georgina Asor Botwe, was reported missing on September 10, 2022.

The victim, 22, is said to have travelled from Yeji in the Bono East Region to the Central Region for an interview at the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School.

After she arrived in Cape Coast on Thursday, September 8, she called the pastor who is the boyfriend of the senior sister of the deceased and informed him about her visit and mission.

Michael Darko informed her he will pick her up after the interview.

So after her interview, the victim set off to meet her sister’s boyfriend.

Unbeknownst to the victim, the pastor had connived with the chief who is the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Crack, to kidnap and sexually assault her.

The two suspects then killed her and buried her in one of the chief’s apartments.

Police say during the interrogation, suspect Michael Darko, who was last seen with the deceased led Police to the location where they had buried her after the murder.

The body has since been exhumed and deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the two were arraigned before the court earlier today where the Cape Coast Court remanded them into police custody.

They are to reappear before the court on Monday, October 4, 2022.