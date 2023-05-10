Some aggrieved delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Manhyia South Constituency of the Ashanti Region have threatened to injunct this Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary primaries in the region.

This follows the exemption of the constituency from the election over claims that their delegates’ register is flawed.

Krofrom CPC Coordinator, Daniel Appiah, says they will seek legal redress if the issues are not addressed immediately.

“We would like to seek an injunction to halt the election, especially in the Ashanti Region if our concerns are not addressed within 48 hours,” he said.

NDC executives from some of the 107 branches of the party in the Manhyia South Constituency have gone through the necessary processes to participate as delegates.

This, they say, grants them the opportunity to vote in the election.

“The constituency has a total of 107 branches, but 452 executives that culminate to form the delegates in the entire constituency. These delegates bought their forms, paid their approved dues of three months and met the condition of being members for 4 years and counting before registration.

“Members were adequately vetted by Dr Mrs Mary Awusi, then Deputy Women’s Organizer and Mr. Solomon Anane as Regional representative.

“These branch elected executives were subsequently sworn in as branch leaders and delegates of the party,” their statement read.

Three out of the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region will not participate in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary primaries of the NDC.

Fomena, Adansi Asokwa and Manhyia South constituencies have issues that need to be addressed before delegates can exercise their franchise.