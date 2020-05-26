The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr John B. Eleeza, has disclosed to DGN Online that the regional health directorate is in search of two Covid-19 patients who have gone into hiding in Tamale in the Northern Region.

According to the health director, the two are part of the 12 cases involving nine males, two females and one child whose samples were sent to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine on April 22, 2020 for testing before a testing center was established in Tamale.

He lamented that efforts to pick up the two have proved futile as they have abandoned their homes and cannot be found.

“We are still tracking those people and like I said we have traced 10 out of the 12,” he said.

Dr Eleeza assured that the directorate is doing its best to locate the two in order to prevent them from spreading the virus in the region.

He appealed to the general public to ensure that they adhere to all the health directive to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Northern Region has recorded 36 confirmed cases with one death.