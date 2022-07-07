Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

United’s public message has been that Ronaldo is not for sale following his failure to turn up for pre-season training for four days in a row. He has cited family reasons, an explanation the club accepts.

The final decision will lie with Ronaldo, leaving the door open for him to change his mind and stay at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports News has been told Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has spent the past few weeks selling the ‘Cristiano effect’ to clubs having compiled a dossier of his client’s immense sponsorship, social media and ‘new markets’ influence.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is among the executives to listen to the pitch and is considering a move, with the Blues having also discussed a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

However, Chelsea are concentrating on deals for Raheem Sterling and Raphinha, with the club only signing players head coach Thomas Tuchel wants.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Napoli have also been engaged with Mendes.

Ronaldo’s absence comes amid informing United he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer if a suitable offer arrives.

Ronaldo was due to re-join his team-mates on Monday, but has instead been keeping fit at Portugal’s training base – Cidade do Futebol – for the past few days.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Ronaldo’s United future cannot become a “saga” this summer.

The Sky Sports pundit tweeted on Monday: “The only important factor with the Ronaldo situation is that it’s dealt with decisively and quickly. This can’t be a saga that takes the focus away from ETH bedding in period for the next two months.”

Ronaldo is understood to be concerned at United’s transfer activity this summer, but on Tuesday the club announced Ten Hag’s first signing with the arrival of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia could soon be followed by the arrival of Christian Eriksen after the Denmark international agreed in principle to join United on a free transfer.

A basic agreement is in place with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, while advanced negotiations continue for Lisandro Martinez.

Talks have also taken place with Ajax for forward Antony, but new boss Alfred Schreuder indicated: “He has a contract until 2025. I want to work with him, and the club knows this.”

Ten Hag will have to expand his attacking targets if Ronaldo does exit with the club already concerned by their lack of goalscoring threat heading into the new campaign.

Ronaldo scored 24 times across all competitions last term, but United recorded their lowest-ever Premier League points tally.

United begin their pre-season schedule against Liverpool in Bangkok next Tuesday, before friendlies with Melbourne City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in Australia.