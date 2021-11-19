Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has opened up on the government’s proposed 1.75 per cent levy on mobile money and other electronic transactions that exceed GH¢100 per day.

According to him, the proposal will go a long way to affect small-scale businesses that use mobile money as a medium to make transactions.

Additionally, he said the idea of the e-levy tax has negated the cashless agenda of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia since he commenced his digital agenda.

The tax on mobile money has negated Dr Bawumia’s agenda. It will affect small businesses that depend on mobile money, he wrote.

In some series of posts, he said Dr Bawumia, even if he is against the proposal, cannot do anything about it.

To climax his assertions, Mr Azure said the citizens are more concerned about how the tax will be used than the percentage proposed.

Paying the tax isn’t the most painful part. How the tax is used is what causes real headache, he said.