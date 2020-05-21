Police have arrested a man from Tharaka-Nithi county who went into hiding after allegedly assaulting his wife and sealing her private parts with superglue, accusing her of infidelity.

James Kifo Muriuki was arrested in his hideout at Kaningo in Kitui County where he was seeking help from a witch doctor.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the witch doctor has also been arrested.

“She (the wife) was beaten by the suspect who also sprayed pepper, salt, and super glue on her genitalia and later used a knife to push the said contents to her lady parts.

Further, it was reported that he sealed her mouth, ears and left her to die, the DCI said in a statement.

James Murogi Maingi, the alleged witch doctor, is known for practising witchcraft within Kaningo, said DCI.

It is at his house that the suspect was found hiding after he committed the heinous act on his wife.

Assault

The bizarre incident took place in Tharaka Nithi on Sunday and was reported by the woman who narrated to the police how her husband forced her to strip naked by the riverside before he started interrogating her.

According to the victim, her husband arrived home and demanded to know how many men she had slept with while he was away.

According to a police statement, the husband ordered the woman out of the house and took her to a nearby river and told her to strip naked. He threatened to kill her if she didn’t do as ordered.

The man is now expected to be charged in court.

“The suspect will be charged accordingly once necessary police procedure is complete,” DCI said in a statement.