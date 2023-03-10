Manchester United took a big step towards the last eight of the Europa League, goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst giving them a 4-1 win over Real Betis before next week’s second leg in Spain.

After the weekend horror of 7-0 defeat at Anfield, they’ll be well pleased with their midweek endeavours.

Eager to put their Anfield capitulation behind them, United started well and quickly went in front, Marcus Rashford leathering a tremendous rising finish high into the net after skipping around a grounded defender. But they were unable to force a second and Betis gradually eased themselves into the game, scoring a lovely equaliser through Ayoze Perez, on loan from Leicester.

After the break, though, United stomped onto the gas, Antony scoring his goal with an even more glorious finish than out it usually demands on 52 minutes, then on 58, Bruno Fernandes met Luke Shaw’s corner with a thunderous header, taking United to the cusp of the quarter-finals.

Wout Weghorst’s finish from close range on 83 minutes for United’s fourth, may well have put the tie beyond Betis.