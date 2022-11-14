Manchester United have issued a club statement regarding comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United’s win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels ‘betrayed’.

The club is said to be reclusive about the situation, but reports suggested that they are extremely unhappy.

The statement on the club’s official website read: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”