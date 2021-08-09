The Police at Bibiani are on a manhunt for one Emmanuel Okyere Baffour for allegedly stabbing his wife, 26-year-old Joyce Johnes Afi Jassika, to death.

The suspect is said to have committed the act after the deceased threatened to divorce him.

The incident occurred last Thursday, August 6, at Degede, a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

According to the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional Crime Officer, Superintendent Seth Serwonu, relatives of the deceased reported the incident to the police.

He said the Police proceeded to the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

The body has since been deposited at the Bibiani Government Mortuary for autopsy, while the Police have commenced investigations to trace the whereabouts of the perpetrator.

According to Supt Serwonu, preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased decided to divorce the suspected husband over a myriad of issues but the husband begged her to stay and that he had turned a new leaf.

The woman, however, insisted on walking out of the marriage; she packed her luggage and left for her parents.

He said on Thursday, August 6, 2021, around 12:00 pm, the suspect went to the house of the deceased when her parents were not around to attack her with a knife.

He allegedly stabbed her five times, covered the body with clothes in the room, and absconded.