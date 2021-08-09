For the first in a very long time, Ghanaians have applauded artistes over their performances on the BBC1xtra show.

Kumerican artistes, Amerado, Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick were given the honours to join popular British DJ and TV personality, Tim Westwood on his show to deliver freestyles.

The trio, who were verily aware that Ghanaians pay particular attention to Tim Westwood freestyles, did not disappoint.

Yaw Tog delivered super bars, followed by Amerado who killed the beat with his confidence and Kweku Flick sealed the deal with punchlines.

Despite rapping in native language, the Kumericans’ flow was enjoyed by the in-house persons, based on the reception in the studio.

The hip-pop rap was a delight to listen to, according to Ghanaians, as they commend the artistes for putting Ghana on the map once again.

Tim Westwood freestyle session is an international opportunity for most artistes, but unfortunately, a bad performance can lead to trolls.

Shatta Wale, Quamina MP are a few of such artistes who felt the heat on social media after delivering what was described as a deadly freestyle.

However, the likes of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Yaa Pono, Kwesi Arthur have etched their names in the history books as artistes who ‘killed’ their freestyles.

Video of Kumericans’ freestyle below: