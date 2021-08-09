Residents at Weija-Gbawe in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have been thrown into a state of shock after a man slumped and died.

Reports indicate the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

However, there was no identification on the deceased believed to be in his 30’s neither is he a known resident.

Some residents, who spoke to Adom News, said the man was seen roaming in the area about two days before his untimely death.

The Assemblywoman for the New Gbawe electoral area, Grace Ntiamoah, who confirmed the incident, said all attempts to identify the body have proved futile.

However, she noted the SCC Police have deposited the body at the mortuary.

Madam Ntiamoah has since appealed to all Ghanaians to get in touch with the police if a relative has gone missing for identification and collection of the body.