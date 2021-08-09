Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been ruled out of action for the next three weeks with an ankle injury, Arsenal have confirmed.

The 28-year-old suffered an injury during the Gunners’ 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Chelsea at Emirates Stadium a week ago.

Partey, who joined Arsenal last October from Atletico Madrid, appeared to suffer an ankle injury following a tackle by midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and was withdrawn five minutes before half-time.

A statement from Arsenal said: “Right ankle. Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea last Sunday.

“Thomas continues to be assessed and is expected to be back in training in approximately three weeks.”

He will miss Arsenal’s opening game of the season against newly-promoted Brentford on Friday, August 13, as well as Chelsea and Manchester City clashes.

Partey made 33 appearances across all competitions and provided three assists in the process last season.