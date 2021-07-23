A 54-year-old farmer, Kofi Asare, has been shot dead over dispute on ownership of a cocoa farm.

The alleged suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Joshua Baidoo who is in police grip assisting with investigations.

Both residents of Assin Nuanua Fantse in the Assin South District, the men were involved in a disagreement over who takes over part of a land after the co-owner’s demise.

According to sister of Mr Asare, Agnes Nkrumah, the deceased owned a joint cocoa farm with another resident who died years ago, and his brother insisted on taking over.

However, Mr Asare is said to have opposed, and decided to hand over to his partner’s wife and children.

He was shot in the early hours of Friday, July 23 while on inspection duties in the cocoa farm.

Witnesses say before dying, he mentioned Mr Baidoo as the alleged perpetrator of the act.

This led to his arrest by the Assin Fosu Divisional police.

