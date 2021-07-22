A 65-year-old chief has been put before the Koforidua Circuit Court for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl at Mpanmu near Dedeso.

The chief, Mark Koranteng, Dademantse of Mpanmu, a farming community, was arrested by the Begoro Police in the Eastern Region after the parents of the victim made a formal complaint to the police.

According to the parents, they observed some physical changes and signs of pregnancy in the behaviour of the victim.

They told the police that in February this year, the accused, who used to call the victim ‘my wife’ sent someone to call her for him for an errand but he took advantage to have sexual intercourse with her.

They alleged that the victim said the chief again had sexual intercourse with her the same month.

They made an official report to the Begoro Police where the case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua.

The Medical Doctor, who endorsed the medical report form issued to the victim, said “pregnancy has been confirmed with a urine pregnancy test. Abnormal examination reveals palpable uterus up to umbilicus which is mildly tender.“

The Chief was subsequently arrested and during his caution statement admitted inviting the victim to his house twice to give her money but never slept with her.

He has, however, been granted bail by the Koforidua Circuit court to reappear on July 27, 2021, according to the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Bernard Annor.