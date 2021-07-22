A 51-year-old man, Abugri Akuri alias Baba Stone, has been arrested over allegations that he has defiled a six-year-old girl at Diare, a suburb in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The incident allegedly happened last Monday around 7:30 pm after the victim was sent by her grandmother, Akonzama Alari to collect money from the suspect in his house.

According to the police commander for the Savelugu municipality, DSP Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankrah, the grandmother of the victim reported to them that she caught the suspect defiling her little girl in his room.

He said police medical form was issued to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.

The suspect was subsequently arrested to aid with investigations.