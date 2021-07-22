Fire has destroyed a drinking spot and three containers close to Shalom Spot at Lashibi, near Tema West.

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ellis Robinson Okoe, said the containers were used as shops for the sale of provisions, cosmetics and plastic products.

Mr Okoe said the Service received a distress call from the scene at around 05:10 hours on Thursday morning and three fire tenders were dispatched immediately.

The fire tenders, he said, included Fire Tender 9 (FT9), Fire Tender 40 (FT40) and Tango 8B.

Mr Okoe said the GNFS arrived at the scene at exactly 05:23 hours and that by 07:29 hours they had extinguished the fire.

He said the rooftop of the drinking spot and its meter switchboard, the provisions and cosmetic shops were partially burnt whilst the plastic products shop was totally burnt.

Mr Okoe said the Service is still investigating the cause of the fire.