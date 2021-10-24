A man has reportedly set his wife ablaze after returning from the village for her mother’s burial preparation.

It was reported that the woman simply identified as Ebere had travelled home to join others for their late mum’s burial.

She, however, returned to her base in Lagos without her loads and this stirred an angry conversation between her and her jealous husband .

Ebere had told her husband that she would go back to the village soon after he confronted her about her return with the luggages she took for the burial.

She had allegedly told him there was no need to bring her load back to Lagos when she would be going back soon.

Her response reportedly angered the husband, who proceeded to pour petrol and set her on fire in their home in Lagos.

Naija News learnt that Ebere sustained injuries which she couldn’t survive.

She later died at the hospital while receiving treatment.

According to reports, the husband who is receiving treatment in a hospital, was also burnt by the fire he started.

A friend to the deceased, identified as SisyCaro, shared the disturbing incident on her Facebook page, Naija News reports.

Mourning her friend, SisyCaro advised other women to stay out of abusive and violent relationship.

She wrote: I will keep on saying it When u find yourself in an abusive relationships pls walk away.