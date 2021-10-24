The Bauchi State Police command in Nigeria has found an identity for an abandoned wounded lady who later passed on.

The lady was found by a joint patrol team in collaboration with the Peace and Security Committee while on visibility patrol on October 7, 2021 at about 5:00 pm.

She was found wounded on her head with blood gushing out from her mouth.

The team evacuated her to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital where she was certified dead.

After nearly three weeks of investigations, the police have uncovered her identity after tracing her background.

She has been identified as 28-year-old Ruth Amos from Sabon, a suburb of Kuara area.

A police statement making the revelation added that her lover, 27-year-old Enoch Yohanna has been arrested in connection with her demise.

The statement detailed that during the course of the investigations, the victim’s mother disclosed she was living with Enoch with whom she has two children. She added that she was unaware of her demise.

It is suspected that Enoch pushed Ruth very hard during a confrontation, after he saw her coming out of another man’s compound.

The push caused severe damages to Ruth’s head. Fearing for the worst, Enoch fled the scene, leaving her to bleed to death.

The suspect will be arraigned as soon as investigation is complete, it added.