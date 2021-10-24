Free Zones Authority board inaugurated and sworn-in

A High Court Judge, Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu, on Friday inaugurated and swore in the governing board of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) at a brief ceremony at the Trade Ministry.

The nine-member board is chaired by Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry.

Members of the board include Mike Oquaye Jnr, CEO of the GFZA; Kingsley Joojo Fosu, CEO Regency Resources Limited; Dr Susana Alo, Educationist and Development Practitioner, and Osei Kuffuor Kankam, Managing Director KANOF Limited.

The membership includes Cynthia Mamle Morrison, MP for Agona West Constituency; Rosemary Beryl Archer, Head-SME Department Ghana Exim Bank; Alex Frempong Tenkorang, CEO Kwanim GDK Farms Limited, and Andrew Asiamah Amoako, MP for Fomena Constituency and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kojo Kyeremanteng stated that “the board is coming in at a very challenging time due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic affected businesses negatively, and most businesses are adopting new business models and innovative strategies to survive”.

He continued to stress that “the coming into force of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement opens the whole of Africa to us and presents Ghana with additional market access opportunities.”

He charged the new board to be export-minded in working to achieve the industrialization agenda of the country.

On his part, Michael Oquaye thanked the President for the appointment and stated his commitment to work fully with the Board Chair and all members in realising the set objectives of the Authority.

He touched on the ongoing Dubai Expo and the upcoming 6th AEZO international conference happening in Accra on November 25, as two significant activities on the medium-term investment calendar of the Authority which requires focus and attention.