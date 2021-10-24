KNUST JHS wins maiden edition of Nhyira FM Akan Akansie

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Junior High School (JHS) has emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Nhyira FM Akan Akansie.

The school beat Sacred Heart R/C to clinch the title as the best Junior High School with Akan prowess in the Ashanti Region.

After rounds of competitive exchange of intelligence in the Twi language, KNUST JHS scored 136 to beat Sacred Heart R/C who managed to garner 117.

They were quizzed in spelling B, Riddles, Proverbs, Idioms, History, Politics, and Culture.

The competition, which commenced on September 11, 2021, saw 14 schools in the Ashanti Region contest for the ultimate prize.

Programmes Director of Nhyira FM, Benjamin Fiifi Ocran, explained the event is aimed at promoting the Akan language and culture amongst the youth.

“The contest was able to promote the Akan language, culture, tradition and the values. There are a lot of things most kids might have forgotten in school now, even most adults might have forgotten.

“But at least, because of this competition we were able to recap all the things we learnt in school to this modern day world which was part of this contest,” he said.

Quiz master, Nana Kwadwo Appiah Kubi, indicated he would be happy if a similar competition is organised for Senior High Schools.

“The programme is beneficial to Ghanaians and not only Akans. I’m also hoping that we can come together as architects of this programme to also think of raising this competition to the senior high level.

“So that it will cut across all the Senior High Schools in the other region and not even Ashanti Region alone,” he said. The students shared how beneficial the competition has been to them.

Representing KNUST JHS, Alex Appiah indicated “the competition has helped me appreciate the Akan language and culture.”

Hagan Raymond, who represented Sacred Heart R/C, indicated the competition helped boost his confidence and public speaking skills.

“I learnt a lot from the competition. When we started I wasn’t having any confidence to stand before a crowd. But, through the competition I have learnt how to be confident when speaking before a crowd,” he said.

Students of KNUST JHS took home a trophy, cash reward, amongst other prizes.

The event was sponsored by Cowbell, Jackson Institute of Innovation and Leadership, Faith Homeopathic Centre, Dentoral Charcoal, Bookworm Avenue Consult, Taabea Zanicare Herbal Mixture, New Generation Investment Services Ltd, and Madam Catherine.