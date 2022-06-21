A man, whose name has been given as Godfred, is in the grips of the police after he allegedly murdered two women at Atobra near Tepa within the Ahafo Ano North municipality on Sunday.

The suspect was said to have had a misunderstanding with Elijah, the husband of one of the women.

According to the residents in the area, the suspect proceeded to Elijah’s house to meet him after an altercation, but met his wife and sister and after attempts to get Elijah failed, he butchered the two women.

The Assembly member for the Tepa Zongo electoral area, Issah Mohammed, who narrated the incident to Accra-based Citi news, said that shortly after the crime had been committed, the suspect reported himself to the Police.

“Yesterday (Sunday) in the morning, Elijah was in the house and Godfred came and picked gallons from Elijah’s house to go and fetch water. The gallons belong to Elijah. Elijah then insulted Godfred that he is a ‘fool’. Godfred replied that the insult was tantamount to a slap.

“Godfred then slapped Elijah and that brought about the issue, and they were separated. When Elijah went to the farm, Godfred traced him there with a cutlass trying to kill him and Elijah run away. So, Godfred came back home and then butchered Elijah’s wife and his sister. He then reported himself to the police”.

Meanwhile, residents in the area besieged the Police Station demanding the release of the suspect to be lynched.

