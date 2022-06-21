A former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has revealed he will never again accept any appointment in President Akufo-Addo’s government.

This, according to him, is because he has a presidential ambition he is currently focused on.

Mr Agyarko, who was sacked from office in Akufo-Addo’s first term, made the disclosure on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

He indicated his ambition has been resisted by many right at the beginning but will not be distracted as he is poised to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to turn Ghana’s fortunes round.

“I am pursuing my own presidential ambition, for which a lot of people kicked against right from the beginning. I will not abandon it to go and do any other thing.

” I am focused on what I have to do for myself and my nation. That is my focus. If you serve with all your strength and the person doesn’t appreciate it, you move on. If I cannot give something a hundred percent, I will not do it,” he said.

Mr Agyarko stressed the most important question for all opposers to ask is whether he deserves to lead which to him is all what matters in his bid.

“Am I not deserving of being the flagbearer of the NPP? I am 66 years and we all know the struggles Akufo-Addo himself went through to become President likewise former President Kufuor who even at age 17 knew he wanted to be president and worked towards it. So I’ll not give up, ” he stated.