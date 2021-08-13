A 39-year-old cleaner, identified as Sunday Julius, has been remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his four daughters.

Suspect Julius was arraigned for defiling his four daughters aged 16 years, 11 years, 10 years and seven years from August 2020 to July 2021 at his residence in Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos state.

Police prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi said the defendant was taken into police custody after his wife lodged a complaint at a police station.

Ruling on the case, Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Ajibade did not take suspect Julius’ plea and remanded him in prison pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mrs Ajibade ordered that the case file be sent to DPP for advice. She adjourned the case to September 13 for mention.