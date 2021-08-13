The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has launched the Horse Patrol Operations as part of efforts to strengthen the resolve to fight crime.

The ceremony came off on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the National Joint Operations Headquarters-Accra.

The patrol is part of the Service’s method of crime prevention and detection and will provide security in a friendly and interactive manner.

With officers on horseback, they will augment other patrol duties such as Community Foot Patrol, Motorbike Patrol, Visibility Patrol, and recently deployed Motorcycle Traffic Management and Mobility Teams in Tema and Accra, among others in our communities.

In a brief remark, the Director-General Information Communication Technology, COP Mr Edward Tabiri, assured the officers of communication logistical support during their duty tours in order to communicate efficiently for assistance.

Speaking on behalf of the IGP, the Director-General National Patrols Department, COP Yaagy Akuribah, advised the troopers detailed for such duties to demonstrate professionalism in all aspects of their work for excellent services.

He reiterated that the troopers should assist in building trust and public confidence within the communities since they are among the first port of call when it comes to security.

Present at the launch were the Director-General Research and Planning, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Paul Awini Manly and the Director-General National Protection Directorate, COP Mr Patrick Atampugre Akolgo.

Others were the Director-General Special Duties, COP Mr Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe; and the Director-General Operations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, and other senior officers.