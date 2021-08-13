A 42-year-old sub-chief at Gomoa Buduatta in the Central Region has been remanded into police custody for allegedly raping his sister-in-law.

The Awutu Bereku District court, presided over by Naomi Kuntor, has asked the suspect to reappear on August 23, 2021.

The suspect, Nana Kwesi Obeng, allegedly committed the crime after inviting the victim to his room to resolve a marital dispute between his younger brother and his wife.

Speaking to Adom News, ASP Doris Laryea Aggrey, said the distraught brother of the chief asked him to speak to his wife, who had threatened to quit the marriage.

ASP Aggrey said the chief agreed and invited the woman to his house to resolve the impasse.

However, the suspect took undue advantage and sexually abused the 39-year-old woman.

ASP Aggrey revealed that the woman told her husband about her ordeal after he foiled her attempt to commit suicide.

ASP Aggrey said her husband complained to the Police, leading to the chief’s arrest.

The suspect, she stated, pleaded guilty to the charge but blamed the devil for his conduct.

ASP Aggrey said the victim is currently undergoing psychological evaluation for the trauma she suffered.