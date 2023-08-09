With a number of centres recording a number of absented students sitting for the BECE, it has emerged that one of the students was prevented by the husband to sit for the exams.
It’s, however, unknown the reason for the husband’s decision as education officials in the Ashanti Region are taking up the mandate to investigate the matter.
ALSO READ:
- Identity of man crushed by heavy duty truck at Wenchi revealed
- KKD reacts to video of his son leading LGBTQ+ movement in UK
- KNUST student stabbed to death by friend over missing T-shirt