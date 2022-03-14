A Twitter user, identified by her handle as @_bigPrime, has narrated how her neighbour, his pregnant wife and one of his three kids were poisoned to death by a side chick.

According to the narrative, the man was having an amorous relationship with his ex despite the fact that they are both married.

Based on this relationship, the side chick is said to have delivered food to the man, which he sent home.

Not aware the food was poisoned, his pregnant wife and their second child joined in the meal and that became the end of the trio.

Part of the tweet reads:

People started speculating! Could it be the food they ate? Maybe beans cos of the chemicals used in preserving it. Generator fumes? How can almost a full family die in their sleep💔?. The police came in and refused the man’s people touching them as things weren’t really clear.

Apparently, the man had an ex (who’s currently married with kids) who he’s been sleeping with on the side. Ex prepared food and gave man, man took food home from work, pregnant wife and second child ate it with him, they died! Ex poisoned the food!! Omo! Women are wicked!!!💔.”