Former President John Mahama has commiserated with victims of a fatal accident at Asuboi in the Eastern Region that claimed nine lives.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning with some victims identified as students of the University of Education, Winneba.

A Hyundai commercial bus they were traveling in from Sunyani to Accra crashed into a stationery articulated truck.

The driver of the bus with registration number AK324-22 failed to observe traffic regulations when he was allegedly sleeping.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Mahama wrote: What a sad waste of young lives in the Asuboi accident!!.

He also extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Mr Mahama further admonished drivers to be cautious on the roads to safeguard the lives of passengers.

“Drivers of intercity coaches and other public transport vehicles must exercise a little more caution with the lives of our citizens entrusted to their care,” he charged.

