At a time in Ghana where education is being prioritised, a bride has joined the call as she abandons her wedding to take an exam.

The bride, whose name is not immediately known, stormed the examination centre with her wedding gown to take the paper.

She is a student of the University of Cape Coast, but offering distance learning in Accra.

According to reports by one of the guests, she rushed out of the wedding auditorium immediately after saying her vows, and before the reception.

In some videos shared online, the bride could be seen all smiles behind her paper, as her husband waited patiently for her at a corner of the hall.

They became the centre of attention from colleagues and lecturers who stuck out their phones to capture the memorable moment.

