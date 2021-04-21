A young man identified as Mr Olokose Oluwasola Ojo has been allegedly murdered by one Kazeem Mohammed and his gang for ritual purposes in Ilorin, Kwara State – Nigeria.

Vanguard reports that the deceased was murdered exactly six days to his wedding, by Kazeem, who was a serial killer and ritualist who had twice served jail terms.

It was gathered that the suspect had convinced the deceased to follow him to Patigi, his hometown, to purchase three cows for the wedding, which he claimed are worth N350,000.

The duo is said to have journeyed to Patigi, with the intention to buy the cows but unfortunately for the deceased, he was ambushed by other members of the gang who kidnapped him and dispossessed him of N1.2million including the N350,000 for the cows.

They also contacted his family and demanded a N12 million ransom.

After much pleadings by the relations, the suspected ritualists agreed to N3M to be paid before he could be released for his wedding.

However, the suspected ritualists reportedly killed the victim shortly after the relations paid part of the ransom demanded.

After the victim had been killed and sensitive parts of his body removed, the ritualists reportedly poured acid on his remains for speedy decay and to prevent it from fouling the area.

The gang made the confession while they were being paraded at the police station.