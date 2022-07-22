Two people have appeared in court after a man was sucked to his death when a sink hole opened under a swimming pool he was in at a house party in Israel.

The incident happened at a villa which was hosting a company event in the central town of Karmi Yosef, 25 miles (40km) south-east of Tel Aviv.

The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old employee of the company.

A couple in their 60s who own the property were arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligence.

Mobile phone footage of the incident shows people in swimming costumes in and around the near-empty pool watching in shock as the water drains away into a large hole, taking with it inflatable objects.

A man who edges near to have a look slips backwards, but manages to get up, narrowly avoiding also being pulled into it.

An incredulous voice off-camera is heard to exclaim “What?” in Hebrew.

Media reports say the victim, Klil Kimhi, fell into the hole, which was 43ft (13 metres) deep. They say it took rescue teams four hours to reach him.

A second man also fell into the hole, but managed to climb out, suffering light injuries.

One of the partygoers told Israel’s Channel 12 News that there were about 50 people at the gathering, while another said there were only about six people in the pool when the sink hole opened, Israel media reported.

“The water level suddenly started receding and a hole opened up, creating a vortex that swept two people inside,” the unnamed woman told Channel 12 News.

The Times of Israel quoted local media as saying the homeowner had built the pool without planning permission at the site, which had known infrastructure problems.