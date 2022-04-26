25-year-old man, Kwame Asamoah has been jailed for stealing GH₵800 from a noodles vendor at Gyakobu in Akotia in the Eastern Region.

In an interview with Crime Check TV GH, he confessed to stealing the money to make ends meet.

The suspect said aside buying new cloths, he also enjoyed some roasted meat (chichinga) with part of the money.

He said though he told the complainant he would refund the money, her family reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest.

Mr. Asamoah said the police detained him for a week before processing him for court.

“When I was put before court, the judge rebuked me for my action and fined me GH₵900. I defaulted in payment so he sentenced me to eight months imprisonment,” he narrated.

During its visit to the Kumasi Central prison where Asamoah had been detained, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) paid his fine for his release.

The fine was paid with support from a US-based donor, ‘Star of David’.

Mr. Asamoah thanked the donor for the gesture and said he would now focus on his football career when he re-integrates into society.

“God bless you for coming to my aid. I am a good football player and I would be of good behavior when I leave here. I would want to advance my football career so I need your help,” he appealed.

Watch video below