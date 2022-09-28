A Circuit Court in Koforidua has sentenced a private security man to eight (8) years imprisonment for inflicting deep matchete wounds on his cousin.

The convict, Daniel Addy, 52, who will serve his jail term in hard labour has also been directed to pay an amount of GHC6,000 as compensation.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Hayford Osei told the court, the complainant Richard Kumi is a 25-year-old electric welder while the convict, Daniel Addy is his uncle.

They both lived together at Koforidua-Effiduase.

According to him, on September 13 at about 9:00 pm, confusion ensued between the two after they returned from a relative’s house at Abrewa Nkwanta, a suburb of Koforidua.

Daniel Addy, according to prosecution, accused the complainant of allegedly stealing fish from the soup he left behind even though he denied knowledge.

Chief Osei explained, the convict pulled out a cutlass in the heat of the argument and suddenly hacked the complainant on the head and left hand.

He fled the scene leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

He was rescued and rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital after which a formal complaint was lodged at the Effiduase Police station.

Police intelligence, the prosecutor said, led to the arrest of the complainant at his hideout at Old Estate, also a suburb of Koforidua.