A man, yet-to-be-identified but believed to be in his 20s, has been found hanging dead on a tree at Akaporiso Abusco in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

Residents, who have been thrown into a state of shock, said the body was discovered around 2:00pm on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Some residents, who spoke to Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo, said they do not know him in the vicinity.

However, they suspect he was killed with the body dumped in the area.

Meanwhile, police in the area have been to the scene to convey the body to the mortuary with investigations underway.