Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah, continues to justify why he must be talked out of his decision to temporarily retire from the Ghana senior national team.

Mensah provided yet another crucial assist in the Turkish top-flight league on Sunday during a Super Lig game against Giresunspor. The captain turned provider for his Ghanaian compatriot, Joseph Attamah Larwah, on the 17th-minute mark as he sets up the opening goal of the game for the Anatolian Star.

The 26-year-old, who captains Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor, took to social media in November 2020 to announce his brief retirement from the Black Stars following a situation in the Black Stars camp which saw him being benched during a FIFA international friendly game against Qatar by sacked head coach Charles Akonnor after an influential member of the squad asked the coach to bench him after the former Atletico Madrid midfielder confronted the player over his sloppy play.

However, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder has continually justified why Ghana should talk him out of his decision to quit the Black Stars.

Since his shocking announcement, no official of the Ghana FA has attempted to talk the 26-year-old out of his decision but the time has arrived for him to be convinced to end his self-imposed exile from the national team.

He is currently the best Ghanaian offensive midfielder in any of Europe’s top six leagues per his numbers. Mensah has scored twice and assisted three times in five games for Kayserispor.