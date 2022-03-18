A driver has been convicted for dangerous, careless and inconsiderate driving on the Accra- Kumasi highway (N6) at the Suhum interchange approach.

The convict was arrested on Tuesday, 15th March 2022, for dangerous, careless and inconsiderate driving, failing to comply with road traffic sign to wit ‘road marking’, and was arrested.

Police in a statement noted he was charged and put before the court on Thursday, 17th March 2022.

The accused, Kwame Owusu, who is a driver of a white Volvo truck with registration Number GN 851-18 has also been fined GH₵1,200.00.

Meanwhile, the police have warned anybody found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted.

“We continue to advise all motorists to comply with the rules of the road, particularly, safe selection of lanes, maintenance of appropriate following distances, indication of traffic indicator light in advance, at least, 30 meters at all times before turnings, and avoid excessive speeding on our roads,” the statement cautioned.

Watch the video attached above: