Have you ever looked at your kitchen sink and noticed there’s a cap fitted to the basin on the opposite side to your taps? Not every sink has one, but if yours does, you’ve probably wondered what it’s there for.

Technically, the real reason it’s there is to cover up a hole that lets you choose which side of the basin your taps are fitted – but that’s not nearly as exciting as the secret second use for the hole that one man on TikTok has discovered.

Posting on his account, @rightguysreview, the man revealed that you can actually buy a special soap dispenser online that screws into the hole and allows you to squirt washing up liquid directly into the basin, saving you the hassle of getting the bottle out of the cupboard every time you want to wash up, or just leaving the bottle on display.

In the clip, the man said: “I was staring at my sink the other day, and I was thinking to myself, ‘What is this other hole with a cap on for?’. So I undid it, and it came loose, and it revealed another hole.

“I thought maybe you could put another tap in there if you wanted it the other way around, but in fact, I Googled it and I found out you can buy this gadget – it’s called a soap dispenser.

“Really easy to fit, I bought it on eBay and it costs about £3.99. It’s a great invention.”

The man’s video has been viewed over 795,000 times – and commenters can’t believe they had gone so many years without knowing about their sink’s secret use.

One person said: “Well, you learn something new every day. Brilliant!”

While another added: “Wow, I’m 74 yet didn’t know that! You learn something every day. Thank you.”

And a third wrote: “That’s actually pretty genius. Fair enough!”

But other commenters were quick to note they’d been using a soap dispenser in their sink for years, with many of them insisting the hack is a game-changer.

Someone said: “It’s great, I’ve had one three years. Never need to unscrew it, just refill from the top.”

As someone else added: “I’ve had one almost a year now! How did you miss this trend?”